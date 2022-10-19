Gambia: Young Author Wins Int'l Short Story Award

A young Gambian police officer has recently won an international award on short stories. The competition was conducted by Flame Tree Publishing in United Kingdom.

Essa Bah also known as "The Pen General" is a prolific writer working under the Gender and Child Protection Unit of The Gambia Police Force.

He has so far published two books titled: Mission Accomplished approved by MoBSE to be used in schools, and another one titled 'Dynamic Cultures and the African Child' which is available on Amazon.

The Office of the Inspector General of Police congratulated and celebrated Sgt Essa Bah for the award on international short story (Alternate History) writing competition.

In an interview with The Point, Bah acknowledged that there were more than two thousand entries across the world.

He, however, expressed delight in winning such an award for the first time, saying he never won an award during his previous publications.

"Now I have become an international award winning writer. I was not expecting it but it has now come. I thank my parents and family for the encouragement and support. I also thank my colleagues at work for being there for me."

He said he wrote the story to speak for women and children, adding that they are the most vulnerable in our societies, especially during conflict.

"Many women and children have become victims of domestic violence and conflict. The message of hope in the story is about giving chances to women and children in decision making in our societies," he stressed.