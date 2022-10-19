Gambia: The Methodist Church Of The Gambia Ordains And Commissions Ministers, Evangelists And Lay Workers

The Methodist Church of The Gambia (MCTG) ordained one Minister, two probationary Ministers and commissioned two Evangelists and two Lay Workers at the Trinity Methodist Church in Serrekunda on Sunday 16th October 2022.

The Ordination & Commissioning Service was presided over by the Presiding Bishop, the Most Reverend Bannie E. F. Manga and guest preacher the Bishop of the Diocese of Ihube, Okigwe Arch Diocese Methodist Church in Nigeria, the Right Reverend Dr Chinonyerem Chijoke Ekebuisi.

The ordained Minister is Reverend Noble Roberts who was first ordained at the Communion Church The Gambia in 2002 where he served until 2005. Reverend Roberts also served at Emmanuel Church Wimbledon for two years while completing his certificate program in Christian Ministry. He returned home and worked actively with the Church.

Reverend James A. Bass is one of two probationary Ministers of the MCTG. Reverend Bass is an accomplished Information Technology professional with a BSc and years of experience in GAMTEL. Hailing from Siffoe, Reverend Bass completed a Bachelors of Arts in Christian Studies in July 2022 and was commissioned on 30th January 2022 as a fully accredited Local Preacher.

Reverend Sanna Mendy is the second probationary Minister of the MTCG ordained on 16th October 2022. He graduated with a HTC as a qualified Teacher majoring in Christian Studies in 2011. He was eventually commissioned as a fully accredited Local Preacher in 2011. Reverend Mendy is currently pursuing a Bachelors Degree in Christian Studies at the University of The Gambia.

Two Evangelists were also commissioned: Evangelist Pateh Manneh and Evangelist Karafo Camara. Evangelist Manneh teaches in Jangjangbureh Methodist Lower Basic School and also works with the Church. Evangelist Karafo Camara serves as a youth leader for the CRR Circuit and was commissioned on 8th June 2022 as a fully accredited local preacher.

Lay Workers Philip Gomez and Peter Omar Mendy were also commissioned on the same day. Lay Worker Philip Gomez acquired his teaching certificate from the Gambia College in 2014 and continues to be an active member of the Church. Lay Worker Peter Mendy completed his education at Brikama Methodist Academy in 2016 and has demonstrated his passion to spread the word of our Lord Jesus Christ.