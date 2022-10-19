Gambia: Musa Barrow Scores 2nd Serie A Goal In Bologna Defeat

Scorpion's striker, Musa Barrow scored his second league goal of the season for his Italian topflight side Bologna, during their 3-2 away defeat in the hands of Napoli in their week-10 fixture of the Italian Serie A played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

The 23-year-old scored his side's second goal in the 51st minute after an assist from Andrea Cambiaso.

Former Hawks player, Musa Barrow was out injured but has now struck his second goal in 6 matches for Bologna so far this season.

The defeat dropped Barrow and his Bologna side to 17th position with 7 points in 10 games, while the victory maintained Napoli lead at the top of the Serie A table with 26 points after 10 matches.