Rwanda: Ministry of Health Underscores Early Detection to Stem Rising Breast Cancer Cases

The Ministry of Health says it is facing a challenge of delayed breast cancer care for patients, leading to lower chances of survival but also higher costs of treatment.

Minister of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije made the observation on Sunday, October 16, as Rwanda joined the rest of the world to mark breast cancer awareness month.

Celebrations, which kicked off in the morning hours of Sunday, were coupled with the bimonthly car- free day sporting activities as well as screening women and girls for breast cancer using breast clinical examination.

President Paul Kagame, alongside First Lady Jeannette Kagame, graced the ceremony as they joined citizens in the capital to mark the breast cancer awareness walk.

Medics conduct a screening exercise for women and girls for breast cancer using breast clinical examination. Craish Bahizi

Also present was Uganda's Presidential Advisor, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who arrived in Kigali for a private visit on Saturday.

Minister Ngamije underscored the importance of early detection through periodic breast self-examination, a simple procedure which he said could be conveniently done at home in privacy.

"Key symptoms can easily be detected, including a new lump in the breast or underarm (armpit), thickening or swelling of part of the breast, irritation or dimpling of breast skin, pulling in of the nipple, among others."

Other warning signs, he pointed out, include nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood, pain in the breast, or redness or flaky skin around the nipple area.

Ngamije explained that despite an increase in the capacity of treating cancer patients, cases recorded are still high.

He said that on average, at least 650 patients are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, the majority of whom succumb to the illness.

Breast cancer is still the most common among cases recorded in the country, followed by cervical cancer, prostate cancer, stomach cancer and liver cancer.

Ngamije was addressing a crowd of different dignitaries including physicians, surgeons, health educators, and activists.

"This month serves to remind us that men too are at stake, we are encouraged to be on the lookout," he added, "We can simply engage in scheduling check-ups at least once in a month."

Francois Gahamanyi, President of Conquer breast cancer Rwanda, a local non-government organisation based in Kigali, told The New Times that her organisation has for the past twelve years been providing regular counselling sessions and psychological support to breast cancer patients.

"It (organisation) was created by a small group of breast cancer survivors determined to give their support to fellow breast cancer patients, based on the knowledge and experience acquired during our journey of battling cancer while at the same time trying to improve lives," she said.

Gahamanyi commended the government for increasing the capacity to be able to treat patients.

"But it remains costly, so we ask that the government in partnership with stakeholders to reduce the cost for the medication to be more affordable and accessible."

Through her organisation, she said that they aim to raise hope for survival, by providing support and credible information on the need for early detection, access to quality care and treatment.

This, she added, is done in order to erase breast cancer as a life threatening disease.

"Hearing that you have cancer can be stressful and frightening. Knowing what to expect- from diagnosis to recovery, can empower you and help a patient take control of their health."