Rwanda: FIFA Ranking - She-Amavubi Maintain 32nd Position in Africa

14 October 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The She — Amavubi of Rwanda are 32nd in Africa and 163rd, globally, in the latest FIFA Women world ranking released on October 13.

The Rwandan national female football team amassed a total of 894.87 points which saw them maintain their 32nd position on the continent though they dropped two places in the world rankings.

Ethiopia is the highest ranked team from the CECAFA region. They are 18th in Africa, followed by Tanzania and Uganda.

The top four ranked teams on the continent are Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa and Ghana.

The USA leads the overall world ranking followed by Sweden, Germany, England and France.

