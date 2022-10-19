Ghana: Mountain Bike Race Set for Saturday

Over 100 cyclists within Accra and beyond will line up for this year's edition of Mountain Bike Race on Saturday at Ashiyie in the Greater Accra region.

The event, the third edition, would see cyclists ride in competitive and leisure categories as part of activities to promote healthy activities.

The event according to the organizers, Emmagee Fitness Center (EFC) is open to young and adult riders with cyclists to walk away with cash prizes, medals and souvenirs from sponsors.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EFC, Mr Emmanuel Antwi, explained that, the event was initially scheduled for October 7 but was postponed due to a heavy downpour on the day.

The event, he said, would be conducted according to the race course of age and distance.

He said, age's five to six would compete in 3km, seven to eight years in a 5km race, while age's nine to 10 would be in 10km.

There would also be 11km for ages 11 to 12, 15km for 13 to 14 years, 20km for 15 to 16 years with men and women would competing in the ultimate 30km race.

He said, the first in each category would wina cash prize of GH¢1000, second would take GH¢700 while the third positions walk away with GH¢500.

"There would also be prizes for the first 10 riders in each category with other special awards to be given to some riders for their commitment," he stated.

He said registration was still underway, urging fans to grab a bicycle and come on board for the event.

Organisers, he said, would put in place measures to ensure all cyclists were protected on the road in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.

He said, last year's event was a massive improvement from the first edition and they look forward to a bigger competition this year.