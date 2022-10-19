Ghana: Work Begins On 1,500-Seater PIWC Auditorium for Ablekuma

Construction works is to commence on a 1,500-seater capacity ultra modern church auditorium for the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC), Ablekuma in the Anyaa Ablekuma Area after sod was cut for the project on Sunday.

The five-storey building project comprised the youth and children's auditoriums, the main worship centre, car park, store house, offices for the Area, the Residence Minister and other ministry's and committees of the church.

The ceremony was performed by the Area Head, Apostle William Ohemeng Kwakye and witnessed by the Residence Minister, Pastor Abraham Nimako Boateng, the Area Estate Chairman and District Minister of Ashalaja, Pastor Peter Hagan , Area Executive Committee Member and District Minister for Afuaman, Pastor Andrew Eshun, ministers' wives and some district executives.

In a short sermon from Luke 6:47-49, Apostle Ohemeng Kwakye prayed the church would be built on a strong foundation which would not collapse but draw souls for Christ.

He said the project, which is expected to be completed within three years would be one of the greatest edifices in the area to the glory of God.

"It is our prayer that, the foundation of the five-storey will be solid and the structure integrity will be so strong that we can even continue. Therefore, it is our prayer that, the Lord will protect the workers here and everything will be done accordingly to what the Lord has structured," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Apostle Ohemeng Kwakye stressed that, the PIWC, from a humble beginning had grown from a smaller church to a bigger congregation, hence the need to construct the 1,500-seater capacity edifice to house the entire congregation.

He congratulated the leadership of the church for their vision in the acquisition of the land for the construction of the auditorium, saying the PIWCs had contributed immensely to the growth of Church of Pentecost International.

"PIWCs have brought beauty, splendor and spirituality into the church, I pray to God to open the floodgates of heaven and pour out what is needed into the hands of members for the construction of this chapel." the Area Head stated.

The Residence Minister, Pastor Nimako Boateng, paid glowing tribute to the Apostle, the Area and the entire PIWC members for the immense contributions towards the acquisition of the land.

He urged all church members both home and abroad, to contribute towards the construction of the premises to enable members move into the new premises in a relatively shorter time.