Ghana: MCE Hands Over Furniture To Adweso SDA School

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the New Juaben South, Mr Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, has handed over 1,210 pieces of furniture to schools in the Municipality.

The furniture includes 400 mono desks, 500 dual desks, 40 Hexagonal tables, 240 chairs for Kindergarten, Junior High, and Upper and lower primary schools, as well as 30 teachers' tables and chairs.

The MCE said the donation would help reduce the furniture deficit in the Municipality and make it more comfortable for the pupils to study.

The Public Relations Officer at the Municipal Education Directorate, Madam Matilda Botchway, called on the school authorities of the government's readiness to provide them with the necessary logistics to facilitate teaching and learning.

Edem Agblevor & Charles Boappia Darko, ISD