Ghana: Reconstruction Of Komfo Anokye Maternity And Children's Block 60 Per Cent Complete

The reconstruction and modernization of the 44-Year old Maternity and Children's Block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi is 60 per cent complete.

The constructors, Contracta Construction UK Limited, told President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, when he paid a visit to the site on Monday, as part of his tour of the Ashanti Region.

The President, who expressed satisfaction with the progress of work, was also told that the old and existing structure was completely demolished and a redesigned structure began, which is currently ongoing.

On Friday, 15th May 2020, the President cut the sod for the re-activation of work on the Maternity and Children's ward at the teaching hospital after over four decades of neglect.

Before that, the Ministry of Health had on 6th November 2019, engaged Contracta Construction UK Limited, for the design, execution and completion of works and the remedying of any defects, which included the re-modelling and completion of shell spaces for the existing building structure.

Subsequently, after the Contractor's structural integrity report for the existing building structure, the government decided to revise the scope of works in November 2020 to include complete demolition of the old existing structure and a re-design, construction and complete equipping of the new and modern mother and child health facility

The revised contract also includes the provision of a 3-year maintenance programme for medical equipment with training and technical assistance, procurement of medical and non-medical consumables and the training of needed human resources, technical assistance and mentorship programmes.

The new design has eight floors, 22 consulting rooms, three group consulting rooms, two consulting rooms for adult emergencies, two consulting rooms for Paediatric Emergencies, three Auditorium (45 seats, 43 seats and 145 seats), five seminar rooms (14 seats) and 506 Beds with the capacity to hold, 199 paediatric cots, 136 Paediatric beds, 19 birthing beds and 152 Adult beds.

Additionally, the block will also have one Obstetrics Theatre, seven General theatres, Pharmacy, Dispensaries, Laboratories as well as Ancillary spaces.

Once completed, it will house an intensive care unit, a high-dependency unit, isolation rooms and student lecture halls, with the capacity to provide catering services for staff, patients and students.

The expanded works have also resulted in the ongoing reconstruction of the Station Basic School classroom block at the UDDARA Barracks, which is scheduled to be completed by January 2023.