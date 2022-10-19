Liberia: Pres. Weah Second Term Gets Massive Support

As Liberians gear up for next year's Presidential and Legislative elections, the second-term bid of President George Weah is getting massive support from a group drawn from diverse professionals from across the country.

The group, under the banner, 'Professional Assembly for the Re-election of President George Weah For 2023 vows to ensure that the Liberian leader is reelected in next year's election.

The head of the group, Mr. Prince T. Nagbe said that he was motivated to support Weah in his second term bid, Nagbe stressing that their movement's decision is made on Weah's political will to see Liberia develop.

Speaking over the weekend at the Headquarters of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) when the 'Professional Assembly for the Re-election of President George Weah For 2023 was certificated as one of the Auxiliaries networks of the CDC, Nagbe said from all indications, President Weah is doing well to move our country forward.

According to him, the Infrastructure development of President Weah is being carried out everywhere as it is gradually seen that the economy is getting better.

"These are just some of the things that informed most of us, professional people, to decide to support the President come next year's elections," Nagbe said.

In Liberia, the President is elected using the two-round system, whilst the 73 members of the House of Representatives are elected by first-past-the-post voting in single-member constituencies and general elections are scheduled to be held in Liberia in 2023 to elect the President and House of Representatives as such Incumbent President George Weah is eligible for a second term.

Also, Mr. Mayango Jallah head of the CDC Auxiliaries Network, lauded the leadership and members of the 'Professional Assembly for the Re-election of President George Weah For 2023 for their commitment and desire to reelect President Weah the second term bid.

He reiterated that the Weah government has done much in nearly five years than all previous administrations had done for 171 years of the country's existence in building roads, schools and hospitals as well as seeking the welfare of Liberians.

He said this why he deserves a second term to complete his dream for Liberia.

He said President Weah is passion to see Liberia developed like Europe, pointing to finished projects such as the newly constructed Invincible Sports Park, 14th Military Hospital and Emirates Hospitals in Margibi and Gbarpolu Counties respectively, the Duala and 14 Gobachop Markets, ongoing Second Redemption Hospital, and PHP Recreation Park, among others.

He noted that all these developments he pointed to, are facilities that should have been in Liberia long before his coming to power.