Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod for 4-Tier Suame Interchange

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for construction works to begin on the 4-tier Suame interchange in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

The Suame Interchange, which is the first 4-tier interchange in that part of the region, is the second in Ghana after the Pokuase Interchange which was commissioned by President Akufo-Addo on the 9th of July 2021.

At the sod-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said once the interchange was completed, it would address the perennial congestion experienced around the Suame Roundabout and improve urban mobility within the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.

The Suame Interchange, according to the President, would comprise a 4-Tier Interchange at the Suame Roundabout, an overpass at the Abrepo Junction, an overpass at Krofuom Junction, an overpass at Anomangye Junction, an overpass at Magazine New Road Junction and an overpass at Abusuakruwa Junction.

The Suame Interchange, undertaken by M/S Grupo Dizmar of Spain and Rango Construction Ltd a Ghanaian Company, will have some complementary road components that would be undertaken wholly by the Ghanaian Firm, Rango Construction Company Ltd and supervised by the Ministry of Roads and Highways, through the Department of Urban Roads.

President Akufo-Addo tasked the contractors and the Ministry of Roads and Highways to ensure that the country gets value for money, as well as ensure strict adherence to completion timelines.

Apart from the Suame Interchange, the President said the government was tackling critical road projects throughout the country in a holistic manner, "so that every part of Ghana gets quality, all-weather roads."

In the Ashanti Region, the government has completed the asphalt overlay of 295km of roads since 2017. Beneficiaries communities include parts of Subin Nhyiaeso and Bantama, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Kwadaso, Suame, Old Tafo, Asokore Mampong, Bekwai, Obuasi, Ejisu, Juaben, Sekyere East (Effiduase), Asante Mampong and Atwima Nwabiagya South.

President Akufo-Addo said the government had also completed the construction of 100km of local roads in Kumasi -- Asokwa, Kwadaso, Oforikrom, Suame and Tafo Pakrono.

In addition to the 100km of local roads, the Department of Urban Roads had completed another 75kms town roads, particularly Bekwai Town roads, Kwamo Town Roads, Manhyia Roads (Buokrom) and Ejisu/Kwaso Town Roads.

"The Department of Feeder Roads has also completed the upgrading of sixty-eight kilometres (68kms) of selected feeder roads in the Ashanti and Western Regions, a project which was undertaken by M/S Sinohydro Corporation," he stated.

Additionally, work was ongoing on the Kumasi Roads and Drainage Extension Project, which is 97% complete.

The works involved in this project, he said, include the upgrading of Lake Road into a dual carriageway from the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant to Dompoase (3.5km), and the lining of the Sissai Stream for 2km.

"The construction of a modern terminal at Dompoase, which is part of the project, has been completed and commissioned. It is expected that the entire project would be completed and commissioned by the end of the year. The works are being undertaken by M/S China Henan International Corporation- CHICO and funded by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) of France," he said.

The construction of the Kumasi Inner City Roads, which involves the rehabilitation of another one hundred kilometres (100kms) of local roads in Kumasi by M/S Sino Hydro Ltd is ongoing, together with the emergency rehabilitation of the twelve-kilometre (12km) Atimatim-Maase-Aboabogya road.

Additionally, the government is upgrading the 49km Asankare-Krofa-Juansa Road and Krofa-Brantuokrom-Magyeda road, as well as upgrading of 40.3-kilometre Amantema Junction-Wiawso-Senkye Road, and the reconstruction of the thirty-kilometre (30km) Anwiankwanta-Obuasi Road, which is 90% complete and will be completed by the end of 2022.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the upgrading of the 31km Dechemuoso area roads and asphaltic overlay of Hill Top Roads, which is 57% complete is also ongoing, together with the upgrading of the 8.7-kilometre Kwapia-Wioso Feeder Road, which stands, currently at 52% complete.