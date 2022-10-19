Gambia: Titan Airways Cancels 1st Four Rotations to Destination Gambia

Information has reached this medium that Titan Airways - a British Airline has cancelled its first four rotations to Destination Gambia.

Titan Airways, a British charter airline was founded in 1988 and specialises in short-notice ACMI and wet lease operations as well as ad-hoc passenger and cargo charter services to tour operators, corporations, governments and the sports and entertainment sectors.

In a document seen by The Point, the Airline Company states: "Following recent safety Audit at The Banjul Airport, the Titan Airways have today served notice of cancellation of our first four rotations (1st, 4th, 8th, 11th November)."

"I am sharing this with you because it is absolutely critical that the in issues the report-particular fire safety and waste management- are address as matter of urgency. This cancellation will not only cause a loss of revenue and impact tourism numbers to The Gambia, but will also cause a significant reputational damage to us all," states by Titan official (name withheld) in a correspondence.

The correspondence further states that Titan Airways will also share a summary of the report with other airlines, putting further operations at risk.

"Titan will be asking for a corrective plan to be put in place by the 28th October, but "I must stress the importance of addressing these serious issues immediately, so we may be able continue our operation," the correspondence ends.