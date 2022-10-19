Gambia Celebrates World Food Day

AO in collaboration with WFP, the Ministry of Agriculture and other partners, celebrated World Food Day (WFD) in style at the Island Administrative Town of Janjanbureh, Central River Region on Sunday, 16 October 2022. The event, hosted by the region's Governor Ousman Bah, also marked the International Day of Rural Women.

The colourful event that also marked 77 years since the founding of FAO brought together UN Agencies, Government officials, farmers, Civil Society, students and other stakeholders in the food sector under the theme: "Leave no one behind! Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life.

With pomp and pageantry, the event started with a scout band-led procession. Next, students and participating officials from the Government and the UN Agencies held and waved banners and other informative communication materials that signified the day's importance. The procession continued for 200 meters and terminated at the town's Armitage School Football Field, where members from key stakeholders in the food and agriculture sector gave speeches.

Other activities during the event included a speech-giving competition by students and a display of farm products by local farmers and members of local school gardens. Various projects within FAO supported the speech competition that saw enthusiastic students sharing their views on what they would do to help leave no one behind through better production, nutrition, environment and life.

Delivering a keynote address, The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Demba Sabally, highlighted the Government's renewed commitment to developing agriculture and improved food systems in the country.

"The services provided by various Departments and Technical Service Units under the Ministry of Agriculture are indeed demand-driven, market-oriented and guided by stakeholder participatory learning. The National development approach calls for the need to forge and sustain stakeholder and institutional linkages, while ensuring quality and equity of service delivery. The policy provides that the new extension services will be pluralistic as agricultural extensions services will be provided by both public and the private sector in a decentralized system," he said.

He further added that the World Food Day was commemorated to increase public awareness on achievements in food and agriculture development ensuring the maintenance and sustainable environmental protection for generations to come.

"The event provides a unique opportunity for a sober reflection on FAO and partners' efforts towards achieving Zero hunger in The Gambia and the World at large. The day is also a chance to call for greater commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 2," he said.

Calls for concerted efforts to improve access to nutritious food

The FAO Representative Moshibudi Rampedi called for collaborative efforts to prioritize the right of all to food, nutrition, peace and equality.

"Governments, the private sector, academia, farmer organisations, civil society and individuals need to work in solidarity to prioritise the right of all people to food, nutrition, peace and equality. Indeed, every one of us, including youth, can work towards an inclusive and sustainable future, showing greater empathy and kindness in our actions," she said.

"Our globalised world is one where our economies, cultures, and populations are becoming increasingly interconnected. Some of us are vulnerable because of who we are or where we live, but the reality is that we are all fragile. When someone is left behind, a chain is broken. This impacts not only the life of that person but ours as well," she added.

The World Food Programme Deputy Country Director, Mr. Malick Ndiaye speaking on behalf of the Country Director, Mr. Yasuhiro Tsumura, highlighted that the country is experiencing its highest levels of food insecurity and increased humanitarian needs in the last decade according to the 2021 Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis (CFSVA), which is a national food security survey conducted every 5 years since 2011. Critical levels of malnutrition have been recorded in three out of six regions. He said that CRR North is the worst hit region in terms of food security, and nutrition- both stunting and wasting in The Gambia.

"The challenges of food insecurity and malnutrition in The Gambia are complex, inter-linked and multifaceted. WFP is committed to building and strengthening the climate resilience, safety net and sustainable food and nutrition security in this country," he added.

About World Food Day

The resolution to observe World Food Day every year on 16 October was adopted at the 20th Session of the FAO Conference in November 1979. During the United Nations General Assembly in December 1980, Resolution 35/70 was adopted.It urged governments and national, regional and international organizations to contribute to the effective commemoration of the WFD. Since the very first observance, WFD has cast light on the problems faced by rural communities as well as ways in which we can pave a sustainable path towards food security and development for all. These events, organized in over 150 countries worldwide, promote worldwide awareness and action for those suffering from hunger and the need to achieve Zero Hunger, ensuring food security and nutritious diets for all.