Gambia: Cuban President Invites Barrow

State House, Banjul, 18th October 2022 President Barrow Tuesday received an envoy from the Cuban President, Miguel-Diaz Canel, inviting him to visit Cuba on a date to be decided.

The Gambian leader said he was happy to receive the envoy and thanked his colleague for the invitation.

His Excellency Ruben. G Abelenda, who delivered the message at the State House in Banjul, stated that the message was meant to strengthen bilateral ties between the sister Republics of The Gambia and Cuba. He described the relationship between the two countries as "very strong" and was optimistic that a state visit would further intensify the existing cordial relations.

The Republic of Cuba has, over the years, supported The Gambia in various units of the Health sector, promoting healthcare delivery services in our health facilities and communities.