Gambia: Police Arrest 4 for Alleged Involvement in Forgery of National Documents

19 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Anti-Crime Unit of The Gambia Police Force on 14th October 2022 at the Brikama Garage in Serrekunda arrested four Gambian nationals.

The suspects are believed to be between the ages of 25 and 42.

They were arrested for being allegedly involved in suspected forgery of national documents for money-making ventures.

Investigations leading to the suspected crime have so far discovered that the suspects have been involved in forging documents ranging from driver's licence, vehicle insurance, residential permit for foreign nationals, recommendations and school leaving certificates for school children, among others," according to the Anti-Crime Unit of The Gambia Police Force.

The arrestees are currently helping the police with their investigation.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X