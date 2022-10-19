Gambia: Police Arrest 4 for Alleged Involvement in Forgery of National Documents

The Anti-Crime Unit of The Gambia Police Force on 14th October 2022 at the Brikama Garage in Serrekunda arrested four Gambian nationals.

The suspects are believed to be between the ages of 25 and 42.

They were arrested for being allegedly involved in suspected forgery of national documents for money-making ventures.

Investigations leading to the suspected crime have so far discovered that the suspects have been involved in forging documents ranging from driver's licence, vehicle insurance, residential permit for foreign nationals, recommendations and school leaving certificates for school children, among others," according to the Anti-Crime Unit of The Gambia Police Force.

The arrestees are currently helping the police with their investigation.