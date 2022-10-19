Gambia: KMC to Provide Additional 7 Waste Trucks

Having officially opened the canteens, kiosks and toilets built at the Latrikunda Sabiji Market, the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) under the stewardship of Talib Ahmed Bensouda revealed it would provide additional waste trucks that would help in collecting waste from the markets.

The pilot project of KMC market expansion project seeks to expand the market of Latrikunda Sabiji and other markets within the municipality to give them a facelift with modern facilities.

Two years ago, the Latrikunda Sabiji Market was officially opened by the council with the vision of expanding its space. This council funded project was awarded to Scope Enterprise as the contractor of the project.

Haddy Banna Jatta, speaking on behalf of the Alkalo of Latrikunda Sabiji, expressed delight over the council's continuous support in uplifting the market.

She decried the high cost of rental fees of the stalls, while listing their numerous hitches at the market.

Abdoulie Camara and Pa Gassama, the respective market president and chairman of the Gambia market vendors, lauded the council for their support. .

Mr. Gassama, sharing his experience in relation to challenges in the Gambian market, revealed that his association prioritises KMC, considering their efforts in supporting the municipal markets in areas of cleanliness, security and toilets among others.

He also implored the vendors to pay their taxes to the council.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Councillor Lamin Jammeh recalled how the project started and announced that its current status is fire prevention.

Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda reiterated the council's vision in building 7 new markets in the municipality.

As waste collection still remains a challenge in the markets, the Lord Mayor promised another 7 waste vehicles.

He indicated that part of the challenges that the market leaders decried was the flooding that occurred at the market during the rainy season due to a blockage in the drain canals of the main highway.

Though under the purview of the National Road Authority, the Lord Mayor stressed the council's resolve to avoid similar occurrences in future.

KMC Mayor noted that the council, via the market expansion project, completed 26 canteens, 79 kiosks and 2 toilets at the Latikunda Sabiji Market.

He explained that this is a pilot project with the hope of extending it to other parts.

According to him, the council has so far received 10,000 waste bins in the first phase of the initiative.

"The council also made an onward distribution of 115 bins to the market as 100 bins will be allocated to the tailors with the remaining 15 to the vendors."