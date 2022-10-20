South Africa: Eskom Extends Stage Three Load Shedding - South African News Briefs - October 20, 2022

Cape Town —

Eskom Extends Stage 3 Load Shedding Indefinitely, Arrest Made For Theft

Eskom has announced that the breakdown of four units - two at Kendal and one each at Kriel and at Arnot power stations has forced it to continue with Stage 3 load shedding, which was supposed to have been suspended for the day at 5am today. Meanwhile the utility has reported that internal investigations, with the assistance of the Hawks, led to the arrest of an employee at the Tutuka power station on October 17, 2022 for the removal of ten drums of hydraulic oil worth R800,000 from the on-site stores facility.

Democratic Alliance Calls for Ex Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste to be Charged Criminally

The Democratic Alliance's Glynnis Breytenbach has said the attachment of Markus Jooste's assets by the South African Reserve Bank this week should put pressure on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to charge him criminally. She said it was disappointing that the NPA has taken so long to move its investigation to the next level, Eye Witness News reports.

Murdered Hillary Gardee's Family to Sue Justice Minister For R18 Million

Hillary Gardee, the 28-year-old daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee, went missing on April 29, 2022 and was found dead on May 3, 2022 in Mbombela. Hillary's father contends that if one of the alleged killers, who was previously arrested for rape while on parole, had been sent back to prison until 2023, she would still be alive, Eye Witness News reports. Gardee intends suing the Department of Justice for R18 million - claiming R2 million in damages from the department for himself and eight family members.