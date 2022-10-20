Nigeria: Climate Change - African Lawmakers Meet Ahead of COP27, Seek to Present Common Position

The 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 27) will be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from 6 to 18 November.

Lawmakers from Nigeria, the Gambia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Liberia on Wednesday met to discuss Africa's position on Climate Change ahead of the COP27 conference in Egypt.

The lawmakers met virtually at a meeting convened by the Parliamentarians Call for Fossil Free Future.

At the meeting, the lawmakers discussed the failure of world leaders to implement the agreement on Fossil Fuel reduction and also proffered a way forward for the continent.

Buba Khan, a lawmaker from the Gambia, called for the lawmakers to join the Parliamentarians Call for Fossil Fuel-Free Future and present a united front at the COP27 conference.

He said over 500 parliamentarians have signed up for the fossil fuel-free future, adding that the body is still growing.

"It is about time that Africa look inward, to also decide and say let us join the global campaign so that we can begin to make the world a letter place and this campaign is about a fossil-free future. This means the emission that is being generated worldwide, we need to find means to reduce them.

"As such, your colleagues in Asia and some in Africa came together under a banner called Parliamentarians call for a fossil fuel-free future. For the parliamentarian initiative, it is envisioned as a catalyst for scaling up commitment and actions of government," he said.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, Eguma Johnson (APC, Edo), said developed countries must provide support for African countries to access alternative energy sources.

He argued that developed countries have a moral obligation to assist in the process of transitioning to cleaner energy since their industrial activities contribute the most to global warming.

"The greatest contributors to this global warming are the industrialised nations. The alternative to fossil fuel is quite expensive and as poor nations in Africa--what we need to--at least be assisted by the major contributors to this global warming," he said.

Mr Johnson said the lawmakers must provide the legislative framework to guide the process of transition in the face of inaction by the executive.

"As parliamentarians, we have a role to play, and the role we have to play is in the area of legislation, not a political solution. Ours is not political solution but a parliamentary solution. We need to gather together and speak with one voice to the developed nations that we are not unaware of their contribution to global warming. We contribute less than two per cent of the emission," Mr Johnson said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another lawmaker from Nigeria, Aisha Dukku, said despite all the promises at different conferences, little or nothing has been done to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Meanwhile, another lawmaker from Nigeria, Shamshudeen Dambazzau, said African countries cannot afford to implement the climate change agreement without considering the cost to the economy.

He noted that debt swaps and other financial support should be considered in adopting any agreement.

"We should stop doing copy and paste. Let us look at how it is affecting us," Mr Dambazzau said.

Climate change as a talking point

Several states in Nigeria are currently experiencing flooding with over 300 dead and millions displaced.

While the flooding has been linked to the opening of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, however, the level of the flooding has also been linked to climate change.

In September, while speaking in the United States, Vice President Yemi Oshinbajo asked developed countries to approve Debt-For-Climate (DFC) Swap deal to ensure a just energy transition for African countries.

Mr Osinbajo was in Washington, US, to seek global partnerships and support for Nigeria's recently inaugurated Energy Transition Plan (ETP).

Also, on Monday, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, during an interactive session at Arewa House, said the reduction of fossil fuel should be based on financial support from the West.