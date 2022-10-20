Ghana: Akufo-Addo - I'm Not Threatened By Calls to Vote NPP Out of Power

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that he is not threatened by calls for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be voted out of power in the 2024 elections.

"Such threats do not frighten me, no problem, I am saying that if people continue to make those kinds of threats, me they do not frighten me," he insisted.

President Akufo-Addo pointed out that although he understood the masses may support a party with an expectation, he, however, did not see the need to threaten the government if it failed to deliver.

The president's comment was in response to a question posed by host of a programme of a Kumasi-based radio station regarding threats by the people of Kwabre to vote against the NPP in the 2024 elections due to poor road infrastructure in the area.

Residents of Afigya Kwabre East in the Ashanti Region are angry at the government and their Member of Parliament over deplorable roads in the constituency and they claimed that poor road network within the area was affecting their daily activities including their livelihoods.

Afigya Kwabre East Constituency is one of the voting powerhouses of the NPP because it contributed more than 80,000 votes to the party in the 2020 presidential election but Mampongteng, the capital of the municipality, has no single kilometer of road tarred after detaching itself from Sekyere district, 35 years ago and some drivers and food vendors bemoaned exorbitant cost they incurred daily as a result of deplorable nature of roads.

The drivers also complained that weekly maintenance and servicing of their vehicles at the fitting shop is taking a chunk of their daily sales. Food vendors are not spared from the impact of the deplorable roads as well.

Reacting to the threats, President Akufo-Addo indicated that if the people decide to vote for the NDC in the general election, it was their choice and that was not his problem since no one would force them to vote for another party.

He, however, admitted that he had been mandated with a responsibility to construct roads and would definitely execute it.