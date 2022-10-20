Nigeria: 2nd Anniversary - Implement Reports of Judicial Panels of Inquiry - EndSARS Organisers, Victims

ORGANISERS and victims of the ENDSARS protests, yesterday, called for the full implementation of the reports of the judicial panels of inquiry set up by the government to probe the protests just as it promised to hold a memorial rally in honour of those killed during the October 2020 ENDSARS protests at the Lekki tollgate and other areas across the country today.

Speaking during the second anniversary of the ENDSARS protests, Ayoyinka Oni, who spoke on the theme 'ENDSARS justice now: Justice delayed is justice denied', called for full compensation of victims of protest, saying there should not be any back door payments.

Oni, who is the leader of the Takeitback group, demanded among others the release of all incarcerated over EndSARS compensation by the state for jailing them unjustly, adequate compensation for people wounded and families of people killed, full implementation of reports of judicial panels of inquiry, open trial of all security personnel involved in the massacre and also a public apology for massacre and repression by the government and the full implementation of the ENDSARS 5 for 5 demands."

He said, "As you would recall, the #EndSARS movement was a spontaneous rebellion of Nigerian youths who have borne the scars of illegal detentions; missing loved ones and extra-judicial murders of family members and friends by police, and the military-like repression by a supposedly democratic government.

"The protests were peaceful and forged a sense of oneness in the hearts and minds of Nigerians from all walks of life and ethno-regional backgrounds. We were armed only with our conscience and patriotism. The weapons we had were ideas, slogans and placards. People, who did not know each other before the protests stood together, sat together, marched together, ate together, sang together, prayed together and shared the hopes of a better Nigeria in their hearts and through their actions.

"As you would recall, we were violently attacked at different times during the almost three weeks of our glorious resistance by armed security personnel of the state, and vagabonds who were revealed to have been backed by agencies of the state, as captured in several videos circulated on social media. The vehicles of #EndSARS protesters were burnt in Abuja; and known thugs associated with the ruling party were unleashed on protesters in several states, including Lagos, Osun and Anambra. In Abuja, on the same day that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, was banned, the police used water cannons against protesters, and would later fire volleys of teargas canisters.

"Despite all these, we were undeterred. The protesters met these brutish displays of force with love. We had hope - hope that love would overcome hate, hope that the truth would prevail, hope for a renewed nation where all rights would be duly respected as enshrined in the Constitution. This hope was dashed as the movement was drowned in blood on 20.10.20 - a date forever marked by ignominy for the Nigerian state; a date forever etched in our minds as a marker in the struggle to remake Nigeria.

"We painfully recall the attack as our colleagues were shot at while peacefully singing the National Anthem and waving the Nigerian flag. The federal government dismissed their deaths as mere figments of our imagination, despite the presence of physical eyewitnesses as well as virtual eyewitnesses who witnessed the events unfold in real-time on Instagram Live.

"The Lekki Toll Gate Massacre symbolizes the tragedy of state violence against innocent young Nigerians, fighting for their country with flags and the national anthem as their only tools. It is the symbol of the direct assault on the aspirations of young Nigerians for a better country.

The youth leader also disclosed that a memorial march will be held at the Lekki tollgate and across the country.

He said: "In Lagos, we will peacefully assemble at the Toll Gate to honour the dead, as we fight like hell for the living, and a better Nigeria. We recall that the police attacked the peaceful demonstration we organized to memorialize the 1st #EndSARS anniversary. We faced rains of teargas from the police, who harassed and arrested several members of our organizations and journalists for no just cause. Marching at the Tollgate to remember the dead is our fundamental right.

We want justice -VICTIMS

Some victims of the Lekki tollgate shooting, who were present at the briefing, demanded justice and compensation from the government.

A widow, Mrs Ndifreke Ibanga, whose son was among those killed during the protest, said the death of her son left her family devastated.

Mrs Ibanga, who spoke through a relative, said: "My son, Victor, got missing after the Lekki tollgate protest. I only saw his picture on Twitter that he was one of those shot during the protest. His death has affected me and my children emotionally and psychologically because, since the death of my husband, my son, Victor was the breadwinner of the family. All we want is justice and compensation."

Another survivor of the Lekki tollgate shooting, Mr Samuel Ashaola, who was shot in the leg said: "I was at the tollgate participating in the protest. On October 20, 2020, I was on the protest ground when we heard gunshots coming from the sandfill area of Lekki. I saw men in army uniforms with guns approaching where we were protesting.

"So, we ran back to the protest ground and were told to sit on the ground. We sat down and started singing the national anthem and waving the flag.

"Before we knew what was happening, shots were being fired at us and during the shooting, I saw someone beside me who was shot. In the process of trying to help him, I got shot in the leg. All I want is a full implementation of the panel report and justice."

Also speaking, Mr Samuel Olalekan, who spoke in the Yoruba language, narrated how the shooting led to his leg being amputated.

Olalekan said: "I joined the protest after closing from work on October 20, 2020. Before we knew what was happening, we saw men in army uniform shooting at us.

"In the process, I was shot in the leg and was among those rushed to the hospital. When I got to the General Hospital at Broadstreet, I saw others, who were shot brought. While some were brought in dead, others sustained injuries. Unfortunately, I was told that my leg would be amputated due to the damage. That was how I had my leg amputated."