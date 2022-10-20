Ghana: Strengthen Branches for Victory in 2024 - Aspirant to NDC

Alhaji Nje Abdallah Umar, a Vice Chairman Aspirant in the Ashanti Region, has observed that the chances of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning the 2024 general election largely depends on strengthening the branches.

He explained that the branches were the base of the party, where actual mobilisation of members and supporters to vote on election's day happened, hence the need to commit and dedicate more resources to revitalise that important structure of the NDC.

"The leadership of the party need to strengthen the branches where actual mobilisation of members and supporters including first-time and floating voters by committing and dedicating more resources to revitalise the branches towards victory in 2024," Alhaji Umar stressed.

Speaking to the media after successfully filing his nomination to contest in the forthcoming regional elections, he noted that supporting and assisting the branches to protect the ballots was critical to the party's chances of winning the 2024 elections.

"Although I am contesting for a regional executive position, I will pay attention to activities at the branch level where every vote of the party will be counted when given the nod by the delegates.

"I have already been involved in the re-organisation and registration of members at the branch level ahead of the constituency elections, visiting seven constituencies, I have come to appreciate and understand the challenges facing our branches after visiting them in the last few months.

"That is why I intend to work closely with the entire regional executives and other relevant stakeholders in the party to make the branches focus, vibrant, attractive and vigilant so that with peace, unity, harmony and cohesion within the rank and file the party can recapture power in the next elections," Alhaji Umar entreated.

He implored the delegates to give him the nod to serve the party as a regional executive, having been actively involved in activities of the party at various levels since 1992 and as the founder of Buffaloes for NDC, a youth group dedicated and committed to supporting and assisting activities of the party in the Ashanti and Bono regions.

Alhaji Nje was hopeful that his ambition to serve the party at the regional level would receive backing of the delegates and pledged his commitment, dedication and determination to contribute to NDC's quest to recapture power in 2024.