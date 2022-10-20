Liberia: CSO Craves for Inclusion in Implementation of Liberia's NDCs

Being the voice of the voiceless in society, the National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL) has called on the Government of Liberia (GoL) and its partners to consider civil society organizations (CSOs) in the implementation of the country's revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Madam Madam Loretta Alethea Pope Kai, Chairperson of the Council, pointed out that CSOs are key stakeholders in national and international climate processes, and as such, those with the expertise in the environmental sector must be considered and included in the implementation plan of the country's NDC.

The NCSCL boss was speaking Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the launch of the Implementation Plan (IP) of Liberia's NDCs held at the Paynesville City Hall, outside Monrovia.

Making a case on behalf of her members, Madam Pope Kai indicated that CSOs have in fact, supported numerous efforts of the Liberian government in the achievement of the current NDCs, beginning from the stage of the Internally Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs).

"CSOs are key stakeholders in national and international climate processes. We play a crucial role in contributing to bringing ground level vulnerability into decision making processes. We have provided technical support around research beginning from the INDC, creating awareness, building capacities and enhancing resilience of the most vulnerable population. And today we are here again to make history in participating in the implementation launch process of the NDC," said the CSO council head.

According to her, the inclusion of CSO would be in the right direction and in consonance of universal protocol, because the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) highlights the need for multi-stakeholders driven climate action at all levels and sectors related to the NDCs and all national adaptation processes.

"In this case, the CSOs can promote the voices of the most vulnerable, poor and marginalized population. Today, as CSOs, beginning from the process of the NDC, and to the launch, we kindly call on national government and partners to consider us," she furthered.

"Looking at the capacity and expertise that CSOs have, the government and international partners need to look to CSOs. We have capacities at different levels so we want to say in this manner, you should also consider hiring CSOs that have the expertise to work with that international partner that you are going to work with or hire. With the objective of leaving no one behind, we are prepared to provide full expertise in the full implementation of the NDC and all climate processes," she among other things added.

The approved NDC is intended to reduce Liberia's greenhouse emission by 64% below the projected Business as Usual by 2030 on conditional and non-conditional basis. The document takes into account nine climate sensitive sectors in the country, namely; agriculture, forests, coastal zones, fisheries, health, transport, industry, energy and waste as well as cross-cutting targets for urban green corridors.