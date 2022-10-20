Ghana: Pres Cuts Sod for Construction of Suame 4-Tier Interchange

Kumasi — A sod cutting ceremony for the commencement of the Suame Roundabout four tier interchange, has been performed by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, here yesterday.

It goes together with five other grade separated intersections in close proximity that influence the operations of the intersection, and would also improve some selected roads and intersections along the various routes.

The project, expected to be completed in December 2024, will be undertaken under two components with the first being the four-tier interchange and grade separated intersections at Abrepo junction and Krofrom junction.

The second component will comprise of three overpasses and local road networks.

The Kumasi city road network generally comprises of a ring road and spokes, but most of the intersections have exceeded their capacities.

When completed, the project is expected to improve capacity to support the continued traffic growth and will complement other completed new road projects to form a resilient network to meet travel demands.

Component One would be executed by Rango Construction Company Limited, a local firm in joint venture with Spain's Dizmar, while component two would be solely undertaken by Rango Construction Limited.

The President mentioned the project would be the first in Ashanti but second in the country after Pokuase in Accra and would definitely improve urban mobility.

Countering the comments by critics that nothing has been done in Ashanti, the President emphasised that since 2017 about 295 km of roads had been asphalted in the region and also mentioned town roads in Bekwai, Ejisu, Manhyia among others where 75km roads had been completed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He appealed to the contractors to put in measures to minimise road congestion to avoid any inconveniences to the public.

The President asked all and sundry to join hands to build the country.

Throwing light on some of the roads that had been completed and others ongoing, he said, "All those who have been speaking ill about me would be disgraced".

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Amoako Atta, called on the contractor to give employment opportunities to local artisans to better their lives.

He also urged the contractor to make sure there would be no traffic congestion, show respect to the citizenry because government would not tolerate compromising safety.