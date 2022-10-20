Liberia: Sen. Pennue Believes CDC Government's Failure to Connect the South East With Road Will Haunt Them in 2023

Monrovia — Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue of Grand Gedeh County and a ranking member of the ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has told members of the Senate that it is unlikely that the ruling CDC will receive support from citizens of the South-east as was in 2017 due to failure by the government to solve their road challenges

According to him, it's unfortunate that the current makeup of the CDC government could give South-easterners that one thing they have long suffered for. He said, with the President, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Pro-Tempore of the Senate all from South-east citizens of that part of the country hopes were high that things would work for them.

"There's nothing we can do to convince our people that we officials from the Southeast were unable to give them roads in six years. No political mercy can save us. We still have time to correct our mistakes. Today in Grand Gedeh, a gallon of gasoline is sold for more than LD$4k per gallon because of bad road condition," he said.

He also blamed himself and other members of the 53rd Legislature of which President George Weah was a part for dissolving the rural development department at the Ministry of Public Works whose responsibility was to maintain rural roads and keep them pliable.

"As a teenager, we saw road equipment in our counties under Rural Development Fund and we from the 53rd legislature must take the blame for dissolving that department. We had equipment along the roadside those days there were equipment to maintain our roads," Senator Pennue said.

The Southeastern part of Liberia has proven to be the stronghold of President George Weah. Over the years the CDC of President Weah has won majority elections in the legislature. They see President Weah as their own.

When President Weah won the 2017 Presidential and General Elections, he announced to Liberians his government's plan to construct a coastal highway that would elevate the long-standing road challenge faced by the people of southeastern Liberia.

In realization of his dream, the President initiated the EBOMAF and ETON loan agreement which was ratified by the Legislature in a 4G manner according to many critics. The combined deal was to provide US$ 1 billion on a loan basis. For some unexplained reasons, the deal didn't get off the table.

Recently, the plenary of the Liberian Senate instructed the Ministries of Public Works, Justice and Finance to terminate or cancel the two concession agreements that could in the future indebt Liberia to two foreign companies in the amount close to US$1 billion.

The Senate took the decision after debating a report from its Judiciary Committee which advised earlier that if the deal remains as it is it could lead Liberia into future financial obligation. According to the Committee, legal procedures and best practices were not followed in acquiring the deal.

The ETON deal is a US$536 million financing agreement for the construction of 505.3km of roads including the corridor from Grand Bassa County in Buchanan through Cestos City in Rivercess County to Greenville City in Sinoe County onward to Barclayville City in Grand Kru County - 316km road.

The ETON Financing Road Agreement will also cover Western Liberia counties including the Tubmanburg to Bopolu -52km road in Bomi and Garpolu Counties while the Medina and Robertsport-41.3km road in Bomi and Gbarpolu Counties.

The EBOMAF SA loan, according to the agreement, is expected to cover the pavement of 323.7 km roads including the Somalia Drive via Kesselley Boulevard to Sinkor in Monrovia -16km, Tappita to Zwedru in Nimba and Grand Gedeh Counties and from Toe Town in Grand Gedeh County to Ivory Coast Border-10.2km road. It includes the 185km road from Zwedru in Grand Gedeh County to Greenville in Sinoe County.