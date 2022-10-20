Liberia: Cummings Speaks On Diaspora's Role in Liberian Politics

19 October 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings says the Liberian Diaspora can make significant contribution towards nation building, through private sector development and not necessarily to seek employment in government.

Mr. Cummings said Liberians in the diaspora have the requisite skills, talents and resources needed to create a strong private sector, by establishing businesses which are the engine for economic growth and job creation.

The CPP Standard Bearer said a CPP Government will create a diaspora fund to enable Liberians in the diaspora to return home and start businesses that will help create jobs badly needed to get Liberians back to work. "We are consumed by this thing called government. Government is not a job creator. Government creates the enabling environment for the private sector to thrive and create jobs," Cummings said.

Cummings further said Liberians in the diaspora, whether in Asia, the United States, Europe, or elsewhere must see it as a shared obligation and responsibility to bring back home, their expertise and resources to engage in the process of nation building, with commitment to remain law abiding.

"We will change the environment, so that the rules will apply to everybody and will expect everyone to follow the rules. We will encourage Diasporans to come home, help build the private sector, by going into business," Cummings said.

Cummings assured that under a CPP Government, the rules will be enforced and that those culpable in breaking the law, will be made to bear the consequences in keeping with the law.

He observed that Liberians residing in foreign countries respect and are law-abiding, but upon their return home to Liberia they tend to disregard the laws, which he said will not be tolerated under a CPP Government.

Cummings said laws will be simplified and will be applied to everyone irrespective of status or creed and those caught in violations, will be dealt with in keeping with the law.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X