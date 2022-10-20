Liberian Journalist Gets Top ULAA Post

A Liberian journalist based in the United States of America has been named as Deputy Press Secretary, of the Union of the Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA.)

Mr. Stephen Binda Sr, a career journalist, community organizer and and humanitarian was appointed Tuesday, October 18, 2022 by the National President of the Union, Mr. Shiwoh Kamara.

Binda will manage all communications, public notices, media inquiries, media directories and perform other duties of the President, Vice President as well as committees and sub-committees work of the Union.

With supervision over 50 States across the US as well as Liberia, Binda will also coordinate all ULAA's communications aimed at ensuring it aligns with ULAA's over all communications strategy.

In a communication to Binda, ULAA President Shiwoh Kamara said the appointment stem from his (Binda) commitment to community service to the people of Liberia, and the United States.

"We believe your insightfulness will set the stage for a cohesive ULAA which member organizations and stakeholders will believe in again," a communication to Binda said.

Prior to his appointment, Binda served as National Secretary General of the Liberian Association of Pennsylvania (LAP-INC) from August 2015 thru October 2022.

As the longest serving Secretary General, he managed the organization secretariat during crisis period and led the organization to a successful election producing its first female president in 40 years.

Binda is also the founder and chief executive officer of the Binda Foundation, a charity organization committed to helping and impacting the lives of Liberians in Gbarpolu county and beyond.

He also a former head of Corporate Communications of the world's leading oil giant Golden Veroleum based in Malaysia and Liberia. With over 16 years of communications and media experience both in public and private settings, Binda hope to bring new innovations to the Union's communications hub.

Terming the Union as a nerve systems of Liberians in the diaspora, Binda said he was elated by the appointment and vowed to live up to the confidence reposed.

"I don't take this appointment lightly," he said. "This is an opportunity for us to continue to raise the voices of Liberians and ensure that their dreams in the diaspora and back home are realized."

Established in 1974 in the State of Pennsylvania, the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) is the umbrella group of Liberians and their various organizations in the Americas.

ULAA's mission is to advance the just causes of Liberians and Liberia at home and abroad; while its general principles are to promote and encourage national reconciliation, integration and unification; preserve and protect Liberian culture, history, and traditions; uphold and defend fundamental rights, including the human rights and civil liberties of Liberians everywhere.

ULAA also seeks to cultivate and harness the energies and resources of Liberians to improve the quality of life of all Liberians abroad, and advocate and advance the cause of constitutional democracy and sustainability nationally. Meanwhile, Binda appointment takes immediate effect.