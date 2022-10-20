Liberia: Aviation Sector to Experience Improvements Following Liberia's Participation At ICAO Assembly, Says Lcaa Boss

Monrovia — Following his recent participation at the ICAO Triennial Assembly in Montreal, Canada, the Director General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), Chief Moses Y. Kollie, has said massive advancements are underway for the aviation sector.

ICAO is the International Civil Aviation Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations that coordinates the principles and techniques of international air navigation, and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.

ICAO is funded and directed by 193 national governments to support their diplomacy and cooperation in air transport as signatory states to the Chicago Convention of 1944.

Its core function is to maintain an administrative and expert bureaucracy (the ICAO Secretariat) supporting these diplomatic interactions, and to research new air transport policy and standardization innovations as directed and endorsed by governments through the ICAO Assembly, or by the ICAO Council which the assembly elects.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on state radio ELBC Tuesday, Mr. Kollie disclosed that Liberia's participation in the recent Montreal Assembly will pave the way for the entry of new airlines and the provision of capacity building opportunities for aviation experts in Liberia.

The LCAA boss also noted that Liberia now has a good standing with ICAO, after settling its liabilities with the organization, something he said gave the country voting right at the just ended assembly.

On the sidelines of the assembly, Mr. Kollie said he and his Liberian delegation held talks with partners aimed at reopening and improving some airfields in the country for internal air transport.

Commenting the current power outage at the Roberts International Airport, the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority Boss disclosed that two 750 KVA Perkin generators will be installed at the airport this Friday, October 21, 2022 to ease the electricity constraints at the airport.

Mr Moses Kollie explained that the two generators are already in country and ready to be installed.

He also said plans are underway by the LCAA and the airport authority for the construction of a modern meet-and-greet facility at the RIA in an effort to relieve people from standing in the rain and sun to escort and receive their families.

When quizzed about the number of airlines currently operating at the RIA, Mr. Kollie informed the country that six airlines are presently active and running at the airport.

He went on to appreciate President George Weah for the level of concern and support his government continues to provide in order to improve the aviation sector in the midst of numerous challenges.