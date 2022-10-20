Liberia: Knock Knock Liberia and Mansa Production Set to Release a Gripping New Movie Titled - Evil Lives Here

Monrovia — A rising Liberian movie actress, Korto Davis, has called for more support to the movie industry after completing a major movie project.

The movie, staring Korto Davis, Sekou M. Sirleaf, Ertamar Thompson, George E. DayoCollins, Duke Murphy, Dennis, Nasera Love Kamara, and

Musa Sheriff, is titled: Evil Lives Here Longline: (watch your back or you'll be sorry) is about an adopted daughter of a wealthy family who puts up with her arrogant little sister while running the family business.

As though the disrespect and insults from Eva, the little sister is not enough, she decides to make an unimaginable decision which Roda, the adopted sister finds unhealthy to the family business and will go to any extent to stop her sister's outrageous plans for the company and the family.

Actress Korto said the lack of support from government and private institutions is a major hindrance to the growth and improvement of the movie industry in Liberia.

She noted that even banking institutions are not willing to give loans to movie groups based on fear of not getting their monies back due to the waywardness of the entire industry.

"The current state of movie business in country is not so good, but it's not that bad too also. I say not good because there's no much support from the government and the private institutions. Banks will not loan us money because they don't trust us enough to be able to pay their money back due to lack of support from our own people who think that our movies are not good enough, so they spend their money and time watching foreign movies", Korto asserted.

Korto said her vision is to see the Liberian film industry being recognized on the global film market and attract foreign investors to invest in the industry, but alarmed that such wonderful dream cannot come true in the absence of support.

https://frontpageafricaonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/WhatsApp-Video-2022-10-19-at-10.01.20.mp4

"It is my greatest desire to see Liberian filmmakers making money from their hard work instead of just making friends and fans and achieving nothing more than the famous "did well" trophy around here," she noted.

Commenting on the most challenging part about making the movie, Korto named the lack of electricity and location as chief amongst challenges encountered.

"The lack of electricity was one of our our major challenges, so we had to use generator to power our lights and other equipment, and that cost us so much money to get the project done. Location was another challenge because most people in Liberia don't know about filmmaking or see the business aspect of film productions, so for this reason they don't open their homes or business places to a bunch of "unserious and jobless"people like they always call filmmakers here," she continued.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on what viewers should expect from her new movie, Korto promised total transformation and satisfaction in Liberian Movie, starting from a good picture and sound quality, clean and clear Liberian diction/English, professional acting and above all else, a great storyline that is so educative and entertaining.

Amidst these challenges, Korto says her group will not waver in the production of good and educative movies inorder to give Liberia a face in the global film market.

"Nevertheless, we from the KKLMansa production company will not give up regardless. We will continue to produce good movies as independent filmmakers till the world will know us and actors and actresses will be well paid for their talents and there will be option for most young people who are running into politics thinking that's the only job that pays. Young people running to the ghetto thinking that smoking is the only thing to do after school, will start to consider acting for money instead of smoking for nothing and damaging their future. Our goal is to create jobs through Filmmaking in few years to come", she concluded.