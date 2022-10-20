Ghana: Ho IRECOP 85 Percent Complete

Ho — Waste Management Company, Zoomlion, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies' Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) at Ho is 85 per cent complete.

Located in AkrofuAgorve in the Ho Municipality, the facility is one of the 16 IRECOPs being constructed in the country to effectively manage the country's waste.

The establishment of the facility is in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's pledge in his 2021 State of the Nation Address to comprehensively deal with waste menace in the country.

When completed in December, it would receive and recycle solid waste from Ho and its surrounding communities and generate compost from them.

At the final stage of the assembling of plants, the facility is expected to recycle 800 tonnes of waste per day.

The facility will recycle and process organic component of waste which is about 50 to 60 per cent into compost material which will serve as fertilisers for farmers.

Other recyclables such as plastics, papers and metals will also be retrieved and converted into usable products.

Head of Medical Waste at Jospong Group of Companies, SenamTengey, briefing the Parliamentary Press Corps at the project site here in Ho on Tuesday said the facility would create at least 600 direct and indirect jobs.

"We expect that from this facility, 100 would be employed directly and at least 500 indirectly," he told the press.

He explained that, to ensure that the operation of the facility did not affect the residents, the site was sited at the outskirts of the Ho township.

With the new facility, MrTengey said sanitation management in Ho and its adjourning communities would be improved.

"We have a very good facility here that is going to benefit the whole nation," he said.

Meanwhile, a medical waste treatment facility being constructed by the company some 100 meters away from the IRECOP is also 85 per cent complete.

"When completed, this facility would be the treatment place of medical wastes from all health care facilities in the region. With this, we are hopeful that the rate of infection from contaminated medical waste materials in the region would reduce.