Ghana: M&G Pharmaceutical Limited Honoured At Ghana Club 100 Awards

M&G Pharmaceutical Limited emerged one of the winners of the Ghana Club 100 Awards held in Accra on Friday. The company took the 49th position and led the pack in the pharmaceutical industry in the country.

M&G, a leading pharmaceutical company in the country, was awarded for its growth, size, profitability and contributions to community development.

This year's Ghana Club 100 Awards, the 19th in the series was on the theme "Ghana's Private Sector - A Catalyst for Pandemic Transformation."

Organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the award is meant to celebrate outstanding companies in corporate Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, after the award, the Director of M&G Pharmaceuticals Limited, Gopal C. Vasu, said his outfit was excited about the award.

He said the award would spur the company to continue to work for the development of the country and the health sector particular.

Mr Vasu further said the award demonstrated the commitment of the company to produce quality medicine for the health sector in the country.

"The award shows that people and the regulators are keeping a close eye on the goods things M&G Pharmaceuticals is doing," he said.

Mr Vasu pledged his company's commitment to produce quality medicines to address the health needs of the country.

According to him, quality medicine was critical to promote good health in the country.

Mr Vasu said M&G had been part of the country's development agenda through the production of quality medicine, tax payment and community development projects.

He said as part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility, it supported this year's Ghana Club 100 Awards.