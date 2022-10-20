Ghana: Hiormeh Shai Queenmother Organises Breast Cancer Intervention for Residents

The Queenmother of the Hiormeh Division of the Shai Traditional Area, Nana (Dr)KorlekworKorli-Yohi III, has organised a breast cancer intervention programme for women in Agomeda and surrounding villages in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The three-day screening which started on last week Monday and ended on Thursday was meant to screen all the women for breast conditions, to facilitate early detection and treatment and ultimately, enhance the chances of survival for women with breast cancer in the area.

Overall, about 14 per cent of the women screened were found to have breast conditions which were referred to health facilities for further diagnostic procedures. Though lower than the reported 20.4 per cent recorded in Ghana in 2020, it is still very high considering the population of the area. The cases were within the age bracket of 38-60 years,a statement from the office of the Queeenmother, known in private life as Chief Supt. of Prisons, Dr Augustina Ama Boadu, copied the Ghanaian Times said.

"I must say that the intervention was appropriate and timely, in that it helped to identify women with breast conditions and this would go a long way to enhance their survival. Had it not been for our intervention, the 14 per cent cases would have gone unnoticed this year."

The intervention programme involved five-pronged approach involving public announcements and awareness creation, physical talks and forum for women and men by trained healthcare professionals including the Queenmother, breast examination for women from age 20 and above, referral of cases to health facilities for further diagnostic procedures, and follow-ups on referred cases, to monitor their activities and enhance treatment uptakes and outcomes.

The Queenmother who is a Public Health Expert and a Registered Nutritionist, in her interaction with residents, emphasised the fact that Breast cancer was the most common cancer affecting women and the leading cause of cancer deaths among women globally and Ghana in particular.

"We know that one major factor militating against early reporting and treatment is the low awareness levels among the populace especially the women who are the main sufferers. Available data from our health facilities show that many women with breast cancer report to health facilities with advanced stages of the disease and this makes their chances of survival very limited.

It's, therefore, important for all stakeholders especially traditional rulers like myself to contribute our quota towards the fight against breast cancer. That is why in this month of October which is designated as breast health month, I have put together this intervention for residents in my Traditional Area".

"I would therefore like to take this opportunity to appeal to policymakers and programme planners to strengthen collaboration with traditional rulers and involve us more in public health programme implementation because we are closer to the people, we know the people and the people listen to us more," she said

"May I also use this medium to acknowledge all corporate organisations including VN Commodities Ghana Ltd, the New Times Corporation, the Ghana News Agency, and well-meaning individuals like our Volunteering health professionals, Director of Prisons Dr Francis Omane-Addo, Mr Pius Ametepey and Chiefs and Opinion Leaders of Agomeda, for supporting the programme in diverse ways," she added