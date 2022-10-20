Ghana: MTN FA Cup Prelims Stage Draw Held

The preliminary stage draw for the 42nd edition of the FA Cup was conducted yesterday with 2011 champions, Nania FC drawn against Dansoman based Liberty Professionals.
The stage brings together 44 second division clubs and 48 Division One League (DOL) clubs to compete for places at the round of 64 stage where they will be joined by the 18 Premier League clubs.
Division One side Nania FC made history in 2011 when they defeated Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium, becoming the first and only lower tier side to win the FA Cup.
The Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee Mr. Wilson Arthur said the matches have been tentatively fixed for November 1-10, the next round on December 20-29 and round of 32on January 20-23, 2023.
By yesterday's draw, Vision FC will play Best 11 FC, Tudu Mighty Jets against Accra Athletic, Na God FC against Accra Five Stars, New Town Youth versusPrampram Uncle T Stars,
Golden Kick play Tema Youth, Validous FC face MSK Zilina and Attram D Visser versus A5 Rences FC.
The rest of the fixtures are as follows.
GroupA
Inhawale Catholic Stars V Samba Stars
Group B
Kasalgu Arrow Heads V KumbungBinbiem
Steadfast FC V Tamale Soccer Angels
Sheaga-A-Real Town V STK Stars
Group C
Wa United V Maana FC
WaSuntaa V Biyad 77 Stars
Group D
Debibi United FC V Techiman Eleven Wonders
Baffour Soccer Aca.CV Yeji Mist/Rejoice FC
Unity FC V Wa Power FC
BofoakwaTano V Young Apostles
Berekum Arsenal V DumesuaDelsanco FC
Wamanafo Mighty Royals V Nkoranza Warriors
Group E
Pac Academy V AsokwaDeportivo
Future Stars V Asekem FC
Benab FC V New Edubiase
Nations FC V Pacific Heroes
Soccer 4souls V Kumawuman FC
Pro Players Aca. V Jamera Soccer Professionals
Group F
Fijai Soccer Academy V Holy Stars
NzemaKotoko V Tarkwa Barcelona
Villa Afrique FC V Ajoafuaman FC
Sefwi All Stars V KK Stars FC
BetenaseUtd V Skyy FC
Group G
Venomous Vipers V Elmina Sharks
Cheetah FC V Swedru All Blacks
WAFA V All Royals
Kenpong Academy V Gap Soccer Academy
Ebusua Dwarfs V Soccer Intellectuals
Group I
Krystal Palace V Real KpongUtd
Koforidua Semper FC V Susubribi
Kotoku Rush SC V OkwawuUtd
Group J
Adidome Unity Stars V Akatsi Kickers FC
Kpando Hearts of Lions V Port City
Akatsi All Stars V Volta Rangers
Agbogba FC V Nadm FC