Ghana: MTN FA Cup Prelims Stage Draw Held

The preliminary stage draw for the 42nd edition of the FA Cup was conducted yesterday with 2011 champions, Nania FC drawn against Dansoman based Liberty Professionals.

The stage brings together 44 second division clubs and 48 Division One League (DOL) clubs to compete for places at the round of 64 stage where they will be joined by the 18 Premier League clubs.

Division One side Nania FC made history in 2011 when they defeated Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium, becoming the first and only lower tier side to win the FA Cup.

The Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee Mr. Wilson Arthur said the matches have been tentatively fixed for November 1-10, the next round on December 20-29 and round of 32on January 20-23, 2023.

By yesterday's draw, Vision FC will play Best 11 FC, Tudu Mighty Jets against Accra Athletic, Na God FC against Accra Five Stars, New Town Youth versusPrampram Uncle T Stars,

Golden Kick play Tema Youth, Validous FC face MSK Zilina and Attram D Visser versus A5 Rences FC.

The rest of the fixtures are as follows.

GroupA

Inhawale Catholic Stars V Samba Stars

Group B

Kasalgu Arrow Heads V KumbungBinbiem

Steadfast FC V Tamale Soccer Angels

Sheaga-A-Real Town V STK Stars

Group C

Wa United V Maana FC

WaSuntaa V Biyad 77 Stars

Group D

Debibi United FC V Techiman Eleven Wonders

Baffour Soccer Aca.CV Yeji Mist/Rejoice FC

Unity FC V Wa Power FC

BofoakwaTano V Young Apostles

Berekum Arsenal V DumesuaDelsanco FC

Wamanafo Mighty Royals V Nkoranza Warriors

Group E

Pac Academy V AsokwaDeportivo

Future Stars V Asekem FC

Benab FC V New Edubiase

Nations FC V Pacific Heroes

Soccer 4souls V Kumawuman FC

Pro Players Aca. V Jamera Soccer Professionals

Group F

Fijai Soccer Academy V Holy Stars

NzemaKotoko V Tarkwa Barcelona

Villa Afrique FC V Ajoafuaman FC

Sefwi All Stars V KK Stars FC

BetenaseUtd V Skyy FC

Group G

Venomous Vipers V Elmina Sharks

Cheetah FC V Swedru All Blacks

WAFA V All Royals

Kenpong Academy V Gap Soccer Academy

Ebusua Dwarfs V Soccer Intellectuals

Group I

Krystal Palace V Real KpongUtd

Koforidua Semper FC V Susubribi

Kotoku Rush SC V OkwawuUtd

Group J

Adidome Unity Stars V Akatsi Kickers FC

Kpando Hearts of Lions V Port City

Akatsi All Stars V Volta Rangers

Agbogba FC V Nadm FC