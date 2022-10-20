Liberia: Moe Turns Over Site for School Project in Margibi

By Ramsey N. Singbeh, Jr., in Margibi

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education IRISE program has officially turned over to JLN Inc and Elite for JSS construction firms to construct a "state of the art" high school in Kakata, and a senior high division of Worhn Public School in electoral District#5, Margibi county.

The senior high section of the Worhn Public School will be built in Worhn Town, Gibi Educational District.

The school to be constructed in Francis Lewis Farm Community, Kakata will be the senior high section of Lango Lappaye High School, the only public school in the provincial city.

It is one of three model high schools the government has promised to construct in Kakata, Gbarnga and Ganta, respectively under a World Bank's funded US$1.5 million dollars project under a timeframe of eight months.

Giving an overview of the project during an official turning over ceremony in Kakata recently, the project specialist of the IRISE program at the Ministry of Education, Lawrence S. Taylor, said the project was initiated in 2019 by the government and taken to the World Bank for approval, and subsequent became effective in November the same year.

He said the project focuses on expansion of school, and improvement in learning.

"We are here today because we are about to build a new senior secondary school in Margibi County, that's why we are here to turn the site over to the contractor", Mr. Taylor said.

He said similar high school will be constructed in Nimba and Bong counties.

The ministry is also preparing textbooks for schools that are in line with national curriculum and WASSCE syllables.

Making remarks when he officially accepted the turnover of the construction site, the CEO of JLN Inc, John M. Fayad, said they are ready to work with the availability of the land.

According to him, he has implemented about eight projects for USAID in conformity with high standards that rights of females.

Mr. Fayad said USAID itself supervises most of their big projects.

He promised to work with authorities of the county, the Ministry of Education and the people of Margibi to make the project successful. Editing by Jonathan Browne