Liberia: 2022 MTN Liberia Music Awards Switches It Up in November

(Monrovia, Liberia) The 2022 MTN Liberia Music Awards will be different this year. Organizers have decided to make a change.

"We organized the MTN Liberia Music Awards (MLMA) for the past four years now, using same format. We thought it was time to Switch it up," said Lonestar Cell MTN Project Manager, Jonathan Baker.

The switch up includes the addition of two new nomination categories- Group of the Year and, t On-Air Personality of the Year.

"Group of the year was considered last year but it was felt that there weren't enough groups. But we've seen more groups emerge over the past years and decided to add this category," said Mr. Baker.

The other nomination categories are Collaborator of the Year, Afro Pop song of the Year, Afro Pop Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, DJ of the year, Female Artist of the Year, Gospel Song of the year, Group of the Year, HipcoTrapCo Artist of the Year, Hip Hop Song of the Year, International Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year, Reggae Dance Hall Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Traditional Gbema Artist, Video Director of the Year, Video of the Year.

The MLMA Board felt that the time was right to add the On-air Personality category after reviewing the media landscape for a year.

Organizers are expected to also increase renumeration for each Award. However, the MLMA organizers believe the nominees should focus on the achievement of peer recognition.

"Being nominated by your peers is a huge accolade which can propel your career to an even greater level. If there is a tangible attached value to the award, then, that's icing on the cake. Being nominated by your peers is the most important recognition any artist can receive," said MLMA Board Chairman, Chris Wolo.

Liberian music enthusiasts this year will vote for producers, artists, video producers, music videos, DJs, and more thru SMS and at https://mtn.liberiamusicawards.com. Voting closes November 5, 2022.

The nominees scores are calculated with 40% of the votes via SMS/online public voting and 60% of votes from the Voting Committee.

The MLMAs will take place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Ministerial Complex beginning with the Red Carpet Show at 4 pm and the main event at 5 pm.