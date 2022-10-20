Liberia: Stanley Ford Gets FIU Top Post

President George Manneh Weah has appointed Mr. Stanley Ford, as Director General of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), replacing Mr. Edwin Harris, who resigned from the post on July 30, 2022, after he was appointed as Director of ECOWAS anti-money laundering specialized group: Inter-governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering In West Africa (GIABA).

President Weah also appointed Mr. Stephen M.G. Quoi to the Notary Public for Nimba County, which is subject to Senate confirmation.

Mr. Ford previously served as deputy managing director of the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company (LPRC).

Mr. Harris' performance, visible achievements, and competence in Liberia are a few reasons that triggered his appointment to serve as Director General for FIUs in West Africa.

He recently traveled and met a team of experts, where he was professionally interviewed and vetted for the diplomatic job, which led to his acceptance and appointment.

He left Mr. Emmanuel Gee as acting Director-General of the FIU of Liberia, however, Mr. Gee didn't meet the President's choice to head the Unit.

It was reported that he was recently threatened with dismissal following the FIU's strongest action to freeze all accounts belonging to TRH Trading Corporation in connection with cocaine valued US$100 Million that was busted and subsequently burnt by the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency, after a tipoff from the United States Government.

In a related development, President Weah has made changes at the National Port Authority (NPA), appointing Madam Diana Nebo, as Managing Director of what is dubbed the gateway to the Liberian economy, including Mr. Alphonso Kuiah, Deputy Managing Director for Administration, and Mr. Sam Doe, Deputy Managing Director for Operations, respectively, pending approval by the Senate.

At the same time, the President has constituted a rice stabilization task force to ensure constant availability of rice, Liberia's staple in the market.

The Executive Mansion says the taskforce comprises the Ministries of Agriculture, Finance and Development Planning, Commerce and Industry, State for Presidential Affairs, and Justice, respectively.

Others are the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, National Port Authority, Mr. Steve Flahn-Paye, Coordinator Japanese Counterpart Value Fund and Charles Bright, Economic Advisor to the President.

The Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning will serve as Chair and Co-chair respectively for the rice stabilization task force.