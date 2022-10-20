Ghana: McDan, 12 Others Grab ITF Awards

The President of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley and 12 other personalities have earned recognition from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and its continental body, the Confederation of Africa Tennis (CAT).

At a special Gala Dinner and Awards night on Saturday at the Accra City Hotel, they were honoured for their contribution and support for the development and promotion of tennis in Ghana.

The event served as a prelude to the CAT Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Saturday.

President of the ITF, Mr. David Haggerty, who was visiting West Africa for the first time, was the Guest of Honour for the occasion.

He was accompanied by the President of CAT, Tarak Cherif and ITF Executive Director Luca Santilli.

The Awards Night, the first of its kind in the Ghanaian tennis community, acknowledged the supportive contributions of key individuals and institutions, who have aided in the development of tennis in Ghana.

The dinner and awards night attracted tennis stakeholders from over 34 countries withGhana Tennis Federation (GTF) President, Mr Isaac Aboagye Duah, welcoming the guests.

Dr Daniel Mckorley was honoured by the ITF, CAT and GTF for his sterling role in the development of the sport in Ghana and West Africa.

Other recipient were on the night were Mr Isaac Owusu of Western Group of Companies, Asamoah Gyan Foundation and Amoako Boafo, for sponsorship; Roger Crawford for Tournament Organisation; Isaac Donkor for Coaching and Education; tennis legend Frank Ofori, for Career Achievements and Coaching and Peter Annan for Coaching and Tournament Organization.

The rest were Peter Mensah for Coach, Wheelchair and Education; Ismaila Lamptey for Supply of Equipment and Tournament Organization; Enoch Godi for Coaching and Equipments; Hajia Zenabu Sulemana for Career as the first certified female coach and Noah Bagerbaseh for Leadership and Coaching.

The GTF also presented a special award to Haggerty and Tarak Cherif, as well as ITF Development Officer, Amine Ben Makhlouf for their pivotal contributions towards the sustainable development of tennis on the continent.

CAT wrapped up the evening, with three awards to the GTF, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and (MoYS) and Accra City Hotel for host the 2022 CAT AGM.