Ghana: Entravision, Meta Partner in Ghana

Entravision, a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, has announced that its Africa-based digital business unit, Entravision 365 Digital in Ghana, has become the Authorised Sales Partner of Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

To this end, 365 Digital will provide support, training, lines of credit and local billing to advertisers in the Ghanaian market, thereby enabling them to meet their business objectives.

"This partnership reinforces our commitment to advertisers to connect brands to consumers through local strategic support, creative expertise and relevant in-market training," said Julian Jordaan, Chief Executive Officer of Entravision 365 Digital in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

"As we continue to expand our presence throughout the continent of Africa, we are thrilled to partner with Meta as their authorised sales partner in Ghana to equip and empower local businesses with our top-notch advertising expertise," he said.

He said "We are also pleased to welcome Stephen Sawyerr as Country Manager to spearhead our partnership with Meta in Ghana. With over 10 years of management, digital marketing and brand building expertise, Stephen is very well equipped to build a world-class team to support Entravision's growth in West Africa."

Entravision 365 Digital, as an authorized sales partner, will deploy dedicated local expert teams in Ghana to provide businesses with each of the tools crucial to sales growth, while also assisting these same customers in deploying their advertising investments more efficiently across the Meta family of products.

"Ghana is an important country for Meta and it is a priority for us to invest in the market and to be closer to the people and businesses here," Enitan Denloye, Regional Director for Africa at Meta said.

"As such, we are happy to bring in Entravision 365 Digital as Meta's authorized sales partner in Ghana and believe that with their robust local market insights and expertise, we can provide better support for businesses and agencies locally, helping them unlock their potential and growth."