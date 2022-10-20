Ghana: Men Urged to Support Family Planning Methods

The Ayawaso West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Greater Accra Region, Ms Sandra Owusu-Ahenkrah, has urged men to support their partners adopt any of the family planning methods.

According to her, family planning was a bold decision that created a peaceful home and relieves the partners of so much stress, associated with having many children.

"It must also be seen as attempt by both partners (man and wife) to have a well-planned family instead of seeing it as attempts to indulge in promiscuous lifestyles on the part of the woman," she said.

Ms Owusu-Ahenkrah made the call when she re-launched family planning activities for the municipality on Friday.

The event, on the theme "Breaking the myths and misconceptions in family planning" was also used to offer free medical screening as well as education on family planning methods.

"Family planning is one of the safest methods in birth spacing towards attaining the desired number of children couples want to have which has resulted in significant improvement in health and its social and economic well-being", she added.

The Family Planning Acceptor rate for the municipality, she explained, stood at 18.9 per cent for 2021 and 22.9 per cent for this year instead of the expected 40 per cent, hence, the launch of the programme to break the myth and misconceptions surrounding the topic.

The Municipal Health Director, Dr Louisa Ademki Matey said the occasion was carefully chosen to meet as a community and deliberate on health needs, offer free health screening services including breast cancer and family planning.

Dr Matey said the directorate was concerned about unwarranted programmes in young adults and adolescents and assured that all health facilities were well prepared with highly skilled and trained staff to handle all issues on adolescent health.

A Senior Medical Officer at the University of Ghana Hospital, Dr Mavis Sakyi, said family planning methods including the Oral Pills, the Depo, the Implanon, the Tadelle, the IMS, the Condoms and the Cycle beads which is the calendar method were safe, and urged the residents to patronise the health facilities in order to better understand the processes before making a choice.