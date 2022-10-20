Liberia Integrate More Refugees, Issue Them Civil Documentation

Geneva — The government of Liberia has described the overall refugee regime in Liberia as very peaceful and stable, and also reaffirmed its commitments to the implementation of the 1951 Refugees Convention, the 1967 Protocol, and the 1969 OAU Protocols as it relates to the status of refugees in Africa.

The disclosure was contained in a statement delivered on behalf of the Liberian Government by Honorable Varney A. Sirleaf, Minister of Internal Affairs at the just ended 73rd SESSION OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF THE United Nations High Commission for Refugee, UNHCR, which took place in Geneva, Switzerland, October 10-14, 2022. Minister also serves as the Board Chairman of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission, LRRRC.

According to a Press release issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Honorable Sirleaf told the world body that in October last year, Liberia had a total of thirty-two thousand, four hundred seventy-five (32, 475) refugees, but as a result of the relaunch of the voluntary repatriation process, only three thousand two hundred ninety-seven (3,297) Ivorian refugees remained in Liberia as of August 30, 2022.

At the same time, he said a Durable solution survey conducted by both the Government of Liberia and the UNHCR revealed that eight hundred sixty-five (865) Ivorian refugees have opted to locally integrate into Liberia which would require resident permit and naturalization documentations.

"This was demonstrated by an Executive Order issued by His Excellency Dr. George M. Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia instructing all government's ministries and agencies to accord all integrating Ivoirian refugees the opportunity to access civil documentation and admission into the National Identity Registry". The Internal Affairs Minister declared.

He said in line with the process, the Government negotiated, surveyed and deeded 1,113.1 acres of land in Grand Gedeh County in addition to the 315 acres acquired in Nimba County in 2019 totaling 1,428.1 acres of land for local integration purposes.

He told the gathering that 70 new shelters were constructed in Grand Gedeh County, while additional 63 shelters are under construction with 87 expected to commence.

At the same time, Minister Sirleaf rallied the support of the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) to facilitate a humanitarian convoy of over 2,778 Ivoirians in host communities who were deactivated due to "NO SHOW" during the verification exercise of 2012 to return home.

He also called for the necessary support to enhance the economic livelihood of the integrating Ivorians in providing local integration opportunities for those opting to remain in Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Minister made a special appeal to the UNHCR High Commissioner Fillipo Grandi, to assist in the repatriation of 1,539 former Liberian refugees who are currently in the Republic Ghana.

He said the these Liberians have expressed their willingness to return home due to the eviction and demolition notice issued in 2021 by the Ghanaian authorities from the former Buduburam camp to avoid massive displacement and thereby create a serious humanitarian crisis.

The Internal Affairs Minister was accompanied at this year's General Assembly by Honorable Festus R. B. Logan, Executive Director of the Liberia Refugees Repatriation and Resettlement Commission, LRRRC. The release concluded.