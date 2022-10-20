Nigeria: Cholera Kills 256 Nigerians in 10 Months

20 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

A total of 10, 745 suspected cases of cholera, including 256 deaths, have been recorded in 31 states this year, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

NCDC, in its situation report yesterday, said between September 5 and October 2, the country recorded 4,153 suspected cases and 80 deaths.

The report listed the affected states as Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

It said of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, age group 5-14 years was the most affected age group for male and female, adding that of all suspected cases, 48 percent are males.

In another report, the NCDC said 173 deaths from Lassa fever had been recorded this year with 26 states recording at least one confirmed case across 104 local government areas.

