Nigeria: Wizkid's Manager, Baby Mama Shares Picture of Second Child

Jada Pollock, talent manager and baby mama of Nigerian superstar singer, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid for first time has shared a picture of her newborn baby and her first child with the singer, Zion, as she marks her birthday.

She recently shared an exquisite picture of herself with her first Son Zion and her newly born daughter on her Instagram account. In the caption section, she wrote: "Beyond a blessing, thank you God for another year."

Jada initially revealed the birth of her first child on her Instagram account where she posted a picture of her pregnant self with the caption; "Here's to the very next chapter. I know it's about to be better than anything I could have ever wished for. Two beautiful children to brighten my days.

"To NEVER make me want to give up. To make me want to go HARDER and fight harder then I need too. Love deeper than I knew I could and give me even more of a perspective and purpose, then I could have foreseen for life."

"Just when we thought that we were blessed with one incredible human GOD showed up again and blessed us with another. Feeling so grateful and blessed " (sic)

The 38-year-old mother of two is known to be an entrepreneur, music executive, media entrepreneur, and talent manager from America. She had worked with a few other music stars but to a lot of Nigerians, she is Wizkid's Manager.

Jada gained a lot of attention after she revealed her first child with the Grammy winner in 2017.

See the post below:

