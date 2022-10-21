Nigeria: Govt Revokes 3400 Mining Licences in One Year

The federal government has revoked over 3400 mining titles issued to potential miners between the middle of last year and now.

Director General of Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office in the federal ministry of mines and steel development, Engr. Obadiah Simon spoke in Calabar at the sensitization workshop for stakeholders in South-South on the adoption of the electronic mining Cadastre System.

"We have revoked 3400 mining licenses. We have the principle of 'get a licence and use it'. If you do not use it you risk it being revoked.

"The affected miners did not comply with provisions of the Act, which are clearly spelt out for all to see. There is security of tenure of license. We don't just wake up to revoke. The law specified that we give 30 days' notice through a registered letter and also gazette it. We ensure that we exhaust all procedures leading to revocation of licenses so that title holders do not blame us."

Simon said they do not want title holders to hold the country to ransom. " You can't get a license and keep it in the house for ever. You must meet up with your obligations."