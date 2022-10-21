Nigeria: President Muhammad Buhari Sacks NDDC Boss, Asks Most Senior Director to Take Over

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the immediate disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Effing Okon Akwa, with effect from yesterday.

Akwa's sack was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the director of press in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe.

The president also approved that the most director in the commission should take over the running of the affairs of the commission, pending the appointment of a substantive manager, director and members of the governing board.

"Accordingly, Engr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua will perform the duties of the managing director in acting capacity, pending the appointment of a substantive managing director and members of the governing board", the statement added

Deworitshe said Buhari had also approved the constitution of a new management team and governing board of the NDDC in line with Section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

Akwa was appointed the interim administrator of the commission for the duration of the forensic audit into the operations of the NDDC, which had now been concluded.

"The names of the nominees for the new management team and governing board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval."

"The names of the nominees for the new management team and governing board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval."

There was jubilation in the Niger Delta region following the sack of the interim administrator the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Okon Akwa, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

LEADERSHIP Correspondent who went round Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, observed that residents were in groups discussing removal of Akwa, who had been running the interventionist agency since 2020.

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), commended President Buhari for the action, describing it as a bold step in the right direction.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP correspondent in Port Harcourt yesterday, MOSIEND president, Kennedy Tonjo West, accused Akwa and former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, of running the NDDC like a private estate.

West said: "MOSIEND commends President Muhammadu Buhari for the sack of Barrister Effiong Okon Akwa. The decision is a welcomed one and in the best interest of the region. You can see for yourself the jubilation across the length and breadth of Niger Delta by ethnic nationalities over this action.

"We know that we have a President. Though the action was long overdue, it is better late than never. Like the saying, everyday for the thief and one day for the owner.

Recall how former minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, manipulated Barrister Akwa, of course as the sole administrator, back then in 2020 against the Act establishing the commission with the pretence that Akwa will only act for four months.

"Senator Akpabio and Barrister Akwa turn the NDDC into their personal private outfit, leaving the region underdeveloped, with traces of uncommon underdevelopment and other very ugly incidents in the region."