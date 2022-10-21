Nigeria: Kogi Receives First Allocation As Oil-Producing State

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has announced that for the first time in the history of Nigeria, Kogi, a north central state is officially listed and recognised as an oil producing state.

The governor made the announcement during the state Executive Council Meeting where top officials of the state were present.

His words, "I, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, the executive governor of Kogi State, seize this opportunity to make this wonderful announcement to all of us and to all of us across the world that history is being made today under my leadership. That Kogi State, one of the northern states, is now recognised and confirmed as an oil producing state."

The governor added that "We have received the first tranche and the first payment of 13% derivation. So officially Kogi State is now an oil producing state".

He joined the National Economic Council under the leadership of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo via video conferencing where he broke the news to the vice president and members of the Economic Council.

Bello said, "I want to use this opportunity to thank the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Your Excellency, I want to officially announce to you and my colleagues and the whole world that Kogi State is now recognised as an oil producing state and we have received the first payment of the 13% derivation from the federation account.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the support of Mr. President and yourself as well as the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission,"

While speaking to reporters at the end of the executive council meeting, Kogi State commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the impact of the 13% derivation will be greatly felt in the state as the government of Kogi state will make judicious use of the allocation.