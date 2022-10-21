Tanzania: Govt, U.S. Celebrate Achievements in Fight Against Malaria

Dodoma — MINISTER for Health Ummy Mwalimu and United States Ambassador to Tanzania Dr Donald Wright have taken part in an event to celebrate five years of impact of malaria support from Okoa Maisha Dhibiti Malaria ("Save Lives End Malaria") and Impact Malaria activities.

They also launched two new five year 45 million US dollars' activities under the President's Malaria Initiative (PMI).

Over 45 million people are at risk of malaria in Tanzania due to the climate and topography. The US government through PMI has played a key role in reducing malaria prevalence from 18 per cent in 2015 to 7 per cent, according to the latest available data. However, more efforts are needed to achieve elimination.

Since 2006, the US government has contributed more than 661 million US dollars through PMI to combat malaria in Tanzania.

US investments in malaria have helped strengthen Tanzania's health system as a whole, and proven essential to tracking the incidence, distribution and control of malaria.

By reducing the prevalence of malaria in Tanzania, the burden is lifted off of families, allowing adults to work and children to attend school.

The two new activities Shinda Malaria ("Defeat Malaria") and Dhibiti Malaria ("Control Malaria") were designed in close collaboration with both the Mainland and Zanzibar Ministries of Health and are indicative of the approach that the United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), takes with partner countries to ensure U.S. foreign assistance aligns with Tanzanian priorities.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Wright remarked; "The US government is committed to pursue strong collaboration and partnership with the National Malaria Control Programme and civil society, as we do with the people, institutions and government of Tanzania.

"Moving forward, we must continue to strengthen health systems, reinforce and amplify Tanzania's efforts to end this deadly, yet entirely preventable, disease," he said.