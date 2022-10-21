Guinea: U.S. Relations With Guinea

document

More information about Guinea is available on the Guinea Page and from other Department of State publications and other sources listed at the end of this fact sheet.

U.S.-GUINEA RELATIONS

The United States maintained close relations with Guinea prior to the country's 2021 military coup d'etat, which the U.S. condemned. Prior to the coup d'etat, the United States repeatedly raised concerns about democratic backsliding in Guinea, including former President Conde's changes to the constitution through a non-consultative process to secure a third term. U.S. policy seeks to help Guinea to rapidly hold free and fair elections that quickly return Guinea to constitutional, civilian-led, democracy.

The U.S. played a key role in Guinea's fight against the 2014-2015 and 2021 Ebola epidemics and continues to help Guinea prevent and combat future epidemics in the country.

U.S. Assistance to Guinea

The Department of State has assessed that a military coup took place in Guinea on September 5, 2021 and is applying the restriction in section 7008 of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Acts. The Department of State is terminating assistance to the Guinean military and continuing to provide lifesaving health assistance and other forms of development assistance to the Guinean government to support the democratic transition, among other activities. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission in Guinea supports increased utilization of quality health services and strengthened democratic governance. USAID carries out development activities in support of the President's Malaria Initiative and the Global Health Security Initiative designed to strengthen the health system and improve health outcomes for Guineans. Democracy and governance programs focus on promoting local ownership and citizen participation in the growth and development of Guinea. USAID assists the Government of Guinea with targeted investments in agriculture, biodiversity, environment and private sector engagement on their journey to self-reliance. Through Power Africa, the U.S. government provides support to Guinea to accelerate access to modern energy services for Guinea's growing population.

The United States Peace Corps works throughout the country in the secondary education, agro-forestry, and public health sectors. Examples of recent initiatives include malaria prevention, youth development, and food security.

Bilateral Economic Relations

In October 2021, the United States informed the Government of Guinea of President Biden's decision to terminate Guinea's designation as a beneficiary of trade preferences under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), effective January 1, 2022. President Biden determined that Guinea has not established, or not made continual progress toward establishing, the rule of law and political pluralism or the rule of law and is thus out of compliance with the AGOA eligibility criteria required to warrant designation as an AGOA beneficiary. The United States is encouraging Guinea to rapidly hold free and fair elections and fulfil the AGOA eligibility criteria to allow us to mutually beneficial trade and investment between Guinea and the United States.

The United States and Guinea seek to expand current financing agreements through new services and products from the Development Finance Corporation formerly OPIC. Guinea is a major trading partner with the U.S. especially in the bauxite and iron ore mining sectors.

Bilateral Economic Relations

In late 2011, the United States reinstated Guinea's African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) benefits. The reinstatement followed a review by the U.S. government to examine whether the country had made "continual progress" in meeting AGOA's eligibility criteria. Those criteria include establishment of a market-based economy, rule of law, economic policies to reduce poverty, protection of internationally recognized worker rights, and efforts to combat corruption. Progress in the political sphere was an important additional factor. AGOA eligibility provides the potential for an increase in mutually beneficial trade and investment between Guinea and the United States.

The United States and Guinea seek to expand current financing agreements through new services and products from the Development Finance Corporation formerly OPIC. Guinea is a major trading partner with the U.S. especially in the bauxite and iron ore mining sectors.

Guinea's Membership in International Organizations

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines U.S., Canada and Africa Guinea By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Guinea has been active in efforts toward regional integration and cooperation. Guinea and the United States belong to a number of the same international organizations, including the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organization.

Bilateral Representation

Principal embassy officials are listed in the Department's Key Officers List.

Guinea maintains an embassy in the United States at 2112 Leroy Place, NW, Washington, DC 20008 (tel. 202-986-4300).

More information about Guinea is available from the Department of State and other sources, some of which are listed here:

CIA World Factbook Guinea Page

U.S. Embassy

USAID Guinea Page

History of U.S. Relations With Guinea

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative Countries Page

U.S. Census Bureau Foreign Trade Statistics

Export.gov International Offices Page

Travel Information