Liberia: Federation of Liberia Youths (FLY) General Assembly Independent Ad-Hoc Elections Commission 2022 Guidelines

The Federation of Liberia Youth is the Umbrella Organization for all youth institutions in Liberia. FLY was established by an Act of Legislation in January, 1974, since then, FLY has over the year played a very pivotal role in the transformation of the Liberian Society through constructive advocacy and dialogue engagements with National Government.

Guidelines for FLY 2022 Elections

Through constitutional provisions, FLY organize and conduct elections for its leaders after every three years. "In keeping with the constitutions of FLY, Article 14 and 10: Qualification, Functions and Conditions to be officer; Once every three years, the General Assembly shall elect a President, Vice President for National Affairs, Vice President for International Affairs and three Regional Coordinators for the Three (3) Regions who shall serve as Executive Officers of FLY". Said elections shall be organized and conducted through the casting of secret ballots for the Officers who shall take on the mantle of authority to stir and coordinate the activities of the FLY for Three years. These positions include the following:

President

Vice President for National Affairs

Vice President for International Affairs

Three Regional Coordinators

A1. Qualification

Any person wishing to contest for any of the positions mentioned in this guideline shall meet up the following qualification criteria:

PRESIDENT

Must be a Liberian National;

Must be between 18 and 32 years of age, with attaché Citizens ID, Passport and Birth Certificate (one copy each)

Must be at least a University Student in a recognized University in or out of Liberia with an unquestionable credential;

Must have been active with activities of any registered member organization of the FLY for at least two years with evidence stated in his/her application documents;

Must have proven good moral records within the Youth Community and the Country as a whole.

Must be free from Financial and Criminal miss-conducts

VICE PRESIDENTS (National & International Affairs)

Must be a Liberian National;

Must be between 18 and 35 years of age, with attaché Citizens ID, Passport and Birth Certificate (one copy each);

The educational qualification for the three Vice Presidents shall be the same as the President.

Must have been active with activities of any registered member organization of the FLY at least two years with evidence stated in his/her application documents;

Must have proven good moral records within the Youth Community and the Country as a whole;

Must be free from Financial and Criminal miss-conducts

Three Regional Coordinators

Must be a Liberian National;

Must be between 18 and 32 years of age, with attaché Citizens ID, Passport and Birth Certificate one copy each

Must have obtained at least an Associate Degree or a senior student status from a recognized University/College in Liberia;

Must have been active with activities of any registered member organization of FLY at least two years with evidence stated in his/her application documents;

Must have proven good moral records within the Youth Community of the County as a whole.

Must be free from Financial and Criminal miss-conducts

. Nominations, Application and Registration Procedures & Requirements

Any young person within the Republic of Liberia who fits into the above qualifications and has the desire to contest one of the mentioned positions can do so through the following procedures:

One vying for any position must not be politically active in national politics, partisan or a card holding member of any political party.

One vying for any position must not be in the employ of the Government of Liberia prior to his or her nomination.

Pay a non-refundable registration fee to the Independent Ad-hoc Election Commission (IAEC) as per the following categories;

President ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... $250.00USD

Vice Presidents ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . $225.00USD

Regional Coordinators ... ... ... ... . $200.00USD

Must submit a letter of intention to the IAEC declaring his/her position of interest and relevant skills and experiences, attached a curriculum vitae (CV) and two recent passport photos; including two letters of recommendation.

Must provide copies of academic documents and other relevant credentials;

Must provide a copy of Bio-Statistic Information (Passport, Birth Certificate Citizens ID one copy each) (Compulsory)

Must provide a non-Criminal Clearance from the Liberia National Police (LNP);

All application documents must have a cover of NOMINATION LETTER from any of the registered full member Organizations of FLY and such letter must be written and signed on the organization's Official letter Head and signed by any top official;

All application documents can be submitted both in hard and soft copies. Hardcopy should be in a SEALED BROWN ENVELOP, addressed to: The Independent Ad-Hoc Elections Commission 2022/ Federation of Liberian and can be delivered at the Center for the Exchange of intellectual opinion-CEIO on Cary Street, adjacent old fire service building. While the soft copy can be sent via Email to: [email protected] Please note that the deadline for application is Wednesday 19th October 2022 @ 5:00PM.

Signed _______________________________________

The Independent Ad-hoc Elections Commission