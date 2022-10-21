Liberia: Christian-Based Word of Life Identifies With Elderly, Launches Aging Program

Monrovia — The Word of Life International (WLI) a Christian-based organization has launched an aging program to ensure the well-being of senior citizens.

The WLI was established in 1998 with a branch in the United States and also obtained Consultative Status with the United Nations in 2018.

Since then, the WLI has been accredited as International NGO by the Liberian Government and has been engaged in various programs in Liberia with funding from its USA Office.

Speaking at the launch in Paynesville on Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Program Focal Person Rebecca Nyamndo said the need to cater to the elderly is paramount.

According to her, the aim is to care for people aged 65 which will strengthen them to ably participate and contribute to their communities.

"WLI Aging program seeks to mobilize and create an environment that focuses on the well-being of persons 65 years and above, she noted."

She said the program targets 30 beneficiaries as starters and would increase based on the level of support.

The Word of Life Aging Focal Person claimed the selection was conducted through a transparent process to ensure those in need benefit.

Madam Nyamndo said there are several complications and needs associated with aging that should be everyone's concern.

"Liberia Aging has so many challenges after the (19) civil war which led to the destruction of properties, disability and killing of their children, families who could have cater to them, she said."

She stressed the need for collective efforts to care for the elderly, noting the need for support from well-meaning Liberians and the government to join the WLI.

At the same time, the organization donated assorted food items to the beneficiaries which include 30 bags of 25 kg of rice and an envelope each containing cash.