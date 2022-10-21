Liberia: EJS Throws Shades at Critics Over Health Rumors

Monrovia — Ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, 83, has dispelled speculations that she was flown to India for urgent medical attention as she "was seriously sick".

Madam Sirleaf who has reduced her public appearances in Liberia was rather in Kenya where she led a UN High-level Advisory Board to hold talks with the newly elected President of Kenya Mr. William Ruto.

Ex-President Sirleaf tweeted on Wednesday: "Delighted to travel to Kenya and be able to spend time with H.E. President William Ruto and pleased to see the "healthy" interest so many in Liberia have taken in my visit."

UN High-level Advisory Board members which included former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven (co-chair) visited President Ruto's office to report to him about their Kenya Mission.

Madam Sirleaf since leaving office has been involved with international engagements geared towards peacebuilding, strengthening democracy and women empowerment.

The UN Secretary-General in March this year announced the establishment of a High-level Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism.

The High-level Advisory Board was asked to build on the ideas in Our Common Agenda - including the centrality of women and girls, and the need to take into account the interests of young people and future generations - to make concrete suggestions for more effective multilateral arrangements across a range of key global issues. Their non-binding recommendations would inform deliberations by Member States at the proposed Summit of the Future.

The Board is supported in its work by the Centre for Policy Research of the United Nations University in close coordination with the Executive Office of the Secretary-General.

The High-Level Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism is composed of the following 12 eminent persons including Ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who often leads the delegation.