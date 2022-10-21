Liberia: Ministry of Labor Donates 500 Copies of the 'Decent Work Act' Pocketbooks to the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law

Monrovia — Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law Students Association has received 500 pieces of books on the Decent Work Act from the Ministry of Labor.

The donation was done on Wednesday at the main campus of the University of Liberia on Capitol Hill.

The donation to the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law follows two separate donations at the Temple of Justice and the Liberia Bar Association.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Labor Cllr. Charles H. Gibson said the books on the decent work act will strengthen legal practitioners.

According to the Labor Minister, his entity is concerned about two jurisprudence. One, the Minister of Labor says is the labor regime and the other he says is the human trafficking regime.

As Minister of Labor, he says he is responsible for the rights of employees in and around the country.

"The lawyers that go to the labor court on behalf of complainants are in essence providing pro bono service. And if the complainants are not fully represented, some of these weaknesses derive from not being famous with the labor law," he said.

Cllr. Gibson added: "So, these books will strengthen the capacity of law. It's so small that you can't forget about it. You can just throw it in your pocket."

The Minister narrated that during his study and practice of law, labor law was not his preference. .

"You see, when I was appointed as Minister of Labor for one whole year, I traveled with my law book. Every time I am in my car, I will be reading it because I did not practice enough. This book will guide you," he said.

Also, Williamina Gbardee Elious Budy is the president of the Law School Students Association (LAWSA) at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law.

She praised the Ministry of Labor for its gesture adding that as Law students they will serve as a guide for all of them.

"We are grateful that you have brought us these books. I can assure you that we will use these books as our pocketbooks and authenticate everything that is in it," Madam Budy said.

We want to thank you Minister Gibson in a very special way. You have taken out your time -you did not send in your project team but you came because this school is your alma mater and you are now giving back to the school.

At the event, Madam Budy disclosed what she termed as a multi-purple palava project her leadership is undertaking and asked that she looks forward to the Minister of Labor for his contribution.